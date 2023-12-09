Breaking: Three local residents die in Thursday night crash in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Dec. 8, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police reports that a Loganville mother and child and a Snellville motorcyclist died in a collision between the vehicle and the motorcycle last night.

According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the vehicle collision that resulted in the death of the three three individuals. GCPD reports that at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 2023, officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Scenic Highway and Scenic Pines Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville involving a silver Kia Sorento and a white Yahama motorcycle.

“The driver of the Kia Sorento was traveling northbound on Scenic Highway, preparing to turn left onto Scenic Pines Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Scenic Highway. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Kia turned left in the path of the motorcycle, and the two vehicles collided,” GCPD reported. “The Kia was occupied by three individuals: a Loganville mother (age 37) and her two sons (ages 9 and 14). The mother and 14-year-old died as a result of their injuries. The 9-year-old was transported to a local hospital.”

GCPD reported that the motorcyclist was a 27-year-old man from Snellville who also died as a result of his injuries.

Both vehicles have been impounded to the Gwinnett County Police Department headquarters for further investigation and GCPD report that at this point, it is still unclear who will be listed as the at-fault driver. Speed is also being looked into as a contributing factor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

