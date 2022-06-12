Breaking: Toddler who was subject of overnight Levi’s Call has died GBI say

NEWTON COUNTY, GA (June 12, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported in a tweet this morning the 1 1/2 year-old Jaquari Bennett, the baby who was the subject of a Levi’s Call on behalf of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, has died.
According to a report on Fox5, Baby Jaquari’s father, Darian Javaris Bennett, allegedly killed the baby’s mother and then abducted the the child. Despite a desperate overnight search and frequent Levi’s call announcements, authorities were unable to get to them before Bennett shot his child and then took his own life.
