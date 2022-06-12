Breaking: Toddler who was subject of overnight Levi’s Call has died GBI say

NEWTON COUNTY, GA (June 12, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported in a tweet this morning the 1 1/2 year-old Jaquari Bennett, the baby who was the subject of a Levi’s Call on behalf of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, has died.

According to a report on Fox5, Baby Jaquari’s father, Darian Javaris Bennett, allegedly killed the baby’s mother and then abducted the the child. Despite a desperate overnight search and frequent Levi’s call announcements, authorities were unable to get to them before Bennett shot his child and then took his own life.

It is with great heartache that we update this #AmberAlert.



Baby Jaquari has died. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. https://t.co/HQlpAHDAgZ — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 12, 2022