Breaking Traffic Alert: Ammons Bridge briefly closed following vehicle pursuit

02/22/2022

MONROE, GA – At about 11 a.m,. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, Ammons Bridge Road in Monroe was briefly closed for an investigation following a traffic pursuit by Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:20 a.m., Maj. Scott Whisnant with WCSO said that the roadway will remain closed briefly until the overall investigation is complete.

“WCSO was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began on Highway 138 and terminated in Ammons Bridge Road,” Whisnant said, adding that the suspect is in custody.

