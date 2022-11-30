Breaking: Traffic backed up on Hwy 81 in Walnut Grove due to traffic light out and a crash

Hwy 11 also backed up due to power lines down at Tanglewood

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 30, 2022) – At 8:40 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue reported that Highway 81 in Walnut Grove is a mess.

“The traffic light at Hwy 81 and Hwy 138 is out and flashing. Traffic is backed up in all directions on both highways.,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said, adding “To add to that there is a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 81 at Cannon Farm Road.”

League said no injuries are reported in that crash. There are also power lines down on Highway 11 at Tanglewood. Monroe Fire is on location.