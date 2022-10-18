Breaking: Triple murder-suicide shooting in neighboring Barrow County leaves two dead

An 11-year-old juvenile is one of the victims

BARROW COUNTY – (Oct. 18, 2022) – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a triple shooting on 181 Celestial Run in Barrow County at around 7:40 p.m. Monday night resulted in the death of two people and the injury of a third. The deceased victims are reported as Leonard Ahearn, 59, of Winder, and Angelique Ahearn, 11. The third victim, who survived, is Rachel Hollifield, 34, also of Winder.

According to a press release from BCSO, a caller was on the phone with Hollified when she heard gunshots and then the line went quiet. Deputies responded to the location and made contact with Hollifield who told them that Ahearn had shot her and then shot himself. She told them there also was an 11-year-old female child inside the residence. Hollified had a gunshot would to her hands. Deputies located the 11-year-old inside the residence deceased and Ahearn wounded, but still alive. Both had gunshot wounds.

The investigation by Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has reportedly revealed that Leonard and Hollifield were in a domestic argument when Ahearns retrieved a pistol and shot the child, located Hollifield and shot her. He then shot himself. Hollifield and Ahearns were transported to Athens Regional Hospital where Ahearns was later pronounced deceased. Hollifield is receiving treatment and recovering.

This investigation is still ongoing.