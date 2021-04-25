Breaking: Two die in shooting incidents in Monroe overnight

Monroe Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward

Two people died in Monroe overnight as a result of gunshot wounds.

According to Monroe Police Department, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, officers responded to a call on Gliding Lane regarding a male shot. He was transported to Piedmont Walton where he later died. During this investigation, police were directed to a crashed vehicle near Jack Peters store on East Church Street. In the crashed vehicle, another male was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation appears to link the two incidents. Posts on the MPD Facebook page indicate this was possibly a domestic incident.

At this time police are attempting to identify all parties involved. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or Sgt. Darryl Powell at 770-266-5177 or email dpowell@monroega.gov. This is an active investigation.