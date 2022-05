Injuries reported were non-critical

Walton County, Ga. (May 30, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue worked two separate crashes involving motorcycles from the Ride for America motorcycle ride on Memorial Day. WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craigh League said both were on Hightway 78 near Bay Creek Church Road about half a mile apart. Both have injuries reported.

“Both riders have been transported. Both have non-critical injuries,” League said.