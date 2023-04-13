Breaking: Monroe, GA, office of US Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) burglarized

Anybody with information is urged to contact Monroe Police Department

MONROE, GA (April 13, 2023) The Monroe, Ga. office of US Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA10) was burglarized sometime overnight. DJ Griffin, spokesman for Collins, released the following statement in connection with the break-in.

This morning, Rep. Collins’ district office staff noticed an unauthorized entry and burglary of the Monroe district office that occurred sometime after 5 pm yesterday afternoon but before 9 am this morning. Official equipment and personal property are missing. The Monroe Police Department and United States Capitol Police were immediately notified and an investigation is underway. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Monroe Police Department at (770) 267-7576 DJ Griffin

Monroe Police Chief RV Watts confirmed that the department is currently working the case locally.