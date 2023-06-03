Breaking: Vehicle fire in Monroe does significant damage to garage

Photo credit: Monroe Fire Department

MONROE, GA (June 2, 2023) – A vehicle fire on Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Fawnfield Drive in the Meadow Walk subdivision did significant damage to the garage it was parked in.

According to Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes, the first arriving Monroe Police Department units indicated that the car was inside the attached garage.

“A structure fire assignment was requested and aid was received from Walton Fire,” Dykes said. “The most significant damage was confined to the vehicle and the garage area.”

Dykes said no injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the two adult and two juvenile occupants of the residence.