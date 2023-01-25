Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe

Vehicle ran into the building of the US Renal Care Facility on the Piedmont Walton Hospital campus on West Spring Street. Photo credit: Monroe Fire Department

Several patients from the clinic injured

MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital.

“Several patients inside the building were injured and transported to Piedmont Walton with moderate injuries,” Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said.

The vehicle ran into the portion directly in front of the handicapped accessible spots in the parking lot where there is no raised curb between the parking and building.

Monroe Police Department and Georgia State Patrol are working the incident.