Breaking: Vehicle runs into vape store in Walton County

Vehicle runs into store in Walton County on May 1, 2022. Contributed photo

(Walton County, Ga. – May 1, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue reports that Sunday evening, a motor vehicle run into the Highlife Vape and Smoke shop on Ga. Highway 138 and H.D. Atha Road.

“At 7:30 pm units from WCFR responded to a motor vehicle crash into a building at 1880 Ga Hwy 138. The building is the Shell Gas Station on the corner of Ga Hwy 138 and H.D. Atha Road,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Upon arrival units found a vehicle had driven through the glass storefront on the front of the Highlife Vape and Smoke Shop.”

League said no injuries were reported.