Breaking: Victim airlifted to Atlanta area hospital Friday follow shooting in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Nov. 21, 2022) – A victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital Friday following a shooting in Monroe. Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed the shooting and said that the victim did survive.

According to a press release from Watts, at about 10:09 pm on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, the City of Monroe Police Department responded to Piedmont Walton Hospital in reference to a person shot call.

“Officers discovered that the victim, Kaveyoun Vinson, had been shot once in the right side and would later be flown to an Atlanta Area hospital for treatment. Detectives from the City of Monroe Police Department began investigating the incident and learned that this shooting was accidental and occurred at the Deer Acres Inn,” Watts said. “Lanquarius Jones was arrested for Reckless Conduct and Possession of Marijuana.”

Watts said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Xiong with the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-266-5165.