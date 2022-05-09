Breaking: Walton County and Loganville fire crews respond to house fire Monday morning

Two adults and five children displaced

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 9, 2022) Crews from Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 8:43 a.m. this morning. The home was in the 3300 block of Etchison Road.

“Upon arrival the fire crews had a working fire in the basement of the house,” said WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League. “All of the occupants were able to get out of the house The fire was able to be contained to the basement and exterior of the house.”

League said investigators are on the scene. Early indications are that the fire was accidental.

“The fire has displaced two adults, and five children. They are going to be staying with relatives,” League said.