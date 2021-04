Asst. Chief Craig League with Walton County Fire Rescue reported at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, that crews from WCFR and Monroe Fire Department are on the scene of a working house fire on Parklake Ct off Walton Road in Walton County.

League said it was a kitchen fire that caused moderate damage. The fire displaced a senior. She was checked out for smoke inhalation, but declined to be transported to the hospital.