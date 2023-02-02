Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road

Nobody was home at the time of the fire

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road.

“The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”

League said at this time the cause of the fire is undetermined. There was moderate damage to the interior of the home.