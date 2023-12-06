Breaking: Walton County crews respond to report of a plane crash near Social Circle

No injuries were reported

A plane run off small private air strip into tree line near Social Circle Dec. 5, 2023. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 5, 2023) – Walton County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief reported that at about 3.03 p.m. today, crews from WCFR, Walton EMS and Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported airplane crash in the 3800 block of Mt Paran Church Road near Social Circle.

“Fire personnel arrived and found a plane had made what appeared to be a landing on a small airstrip, but wound up in tree farm on the adjacent property,” League said. “There two occupants of the plane, but neither were injured.”

League said Walton County Sheriffs office was investigating and referring the incident to the FAA.

A plane run off small private air strip into tree line near Social Circle Dec. 5, 2023. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

