Breaking: Walton County daycare worker arrested following alleged assault on a child

LOGANVILLE, GA (Nov. 12, 2022) – Loganville Police Department officers were contacted by staff of Strong Roots Academy on Friday regarding an alleged incident involving an assault on a child by a staff member of the daycare.

“The suspect left the business by the time officers arrived but was located a short distance away,” Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville Police Department said. “The suspect has been identified as Amara Hazzard, 25, of Loganville. She has been charged with cruelty to children.”