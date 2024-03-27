Breaking: Walton County first responders from Fire Dept. and Animal Control rescue horse from a pool

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 27, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue report an unusual rescue they got to help execute today – that of a horse that fell in a swimming pool overnight.

“Firefighters responded to Escoe Drive in western Walton County to assist Walton County Animal Control in extricating a horse out of an old swimming pool,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported. “The horse escaped her fence enclosure and wandered into the area around the swimming pool sometime overnight and fell into the shallow end. The horse was hypothermic and weak from repeated attempts to get herself out. Firefighters and animal control were able to use ropes to hoist her out of the pool.”

Photos courtesy of Walton County Fire Rescue.

League said the horse was reunited with her pasture mate and was eating hay when they left her this morning.

“We heard back from the veterinarian that came out to check the horse. She is uninjured other than some minor cuts and scrapes. They placed her on some antibiotics to prevent any possible infections,” League said.

