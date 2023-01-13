Breaking: Walton County recreational activities cancelled Thursday due to approaching weather

Monroe, GA- (Jan. 12, 2023) As a precautionary response to the approaching storm, the Walton County Recreation Department will be suspending all organized recreational activities on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

“We will keep the public abreast of any changes in the schedule and update everyone as the situation changes. Our top priority is to keep our athletes, parents, and employees safe during this time,” Walton County officials said in a press release.