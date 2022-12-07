Breaking: Warnock wins reelection in Georgia

Win gives the Democrats a 51-49 majority in the US Senate

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has won reelection, holding off a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff election. The race was called just before 10.30 by several publications. With 93.71 % of the vote counted per the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, Warnock was ahead 50.53 % to Walker’s 49.47 % and it was deemed impossible for Walker to catch up with the make up of the precincts still to report and the number of votes still outstanding.

This gives Warnock a full six-year term and gives the Democrats a 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate. The anomaly that is Georgia politics has the local state government majority Republican, but representation in Washington remains Democratic. Every statewide seat in the Nov. 8 General Election in Georgia went to a Republican.

Walton County, however, again went for Walker, but there was little change and, as was the case in last month’s General Election, it was not enough to make a difference to the outcome.

With 100 % of the vote counted in Walton County, Walker received 28,139 votes (73.61 %) to Warnock’s 10,086 (26.39 %). In the Nov. 8 General Election, Walker received 30,553 of Walton County’s votes (72.30 %) to Warnock’s 10,702 (25.32 %) with Libertarian Chase Oliver receiving 1,004 votes (2.38 %).