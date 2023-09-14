Breaking: Warrants out for biological male who allegedly exposed himself to teen at a local gym

Monroe Police seek information on the whereabouts of the suspect

MONROE, GA (Sept. 13, 2023) Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed an incident that took place at Planet Fitness in Monroe, Ga. last week in which a naked biological male exposed himself to a 15-year-old who was in the change room. He said Monroe Police Department has warrants for the subject’s arrest for public indecency – and apparently another jurisdiction has warrants on the same grounds.

The subject has been identified as Jakorbie Dixon, 25, of Conyers, and the Monroe Police Department put out the following warning on its Facebook page. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dixon is asked to contact Sgt. Jeremy Youngs at Monroe Police Department, 770-266-5183.

The incident was initially reported by the aunt of the 15-year-old victim who, in a Facebook post, reported that the young teen was near the shower when the subject pulled back the curtain and “stood there naked, exposing himself to her.” She said her niece, “shocked and startled, quickly started to leave when the man spoke to her and told her she could stay. He continued to talk to her as she left the locker room.”

The aunt said she and her sister went to the gym the next morning and she spoke to management. She said the gym admitted they had other similar complaints and they knew who the man was. However, they said the subject had the right to be in the women’s locker room, but they would give him a warning and ask him not to expose himself to other people while in the bathroom.”

Watts said his concern was with the incident and the safety of young women in the locker room and not with any gym policy.

“We are putting a warning on our social media about the incident,” Watts said. “He is not in custody at this time but we do have warrants for his arrest.”

According to the City of Monroe Police Report, the subject was registered as a gym member through an out-of-state membership. He also was registered under a false name. Police were able to trace the correct person through the name of the person paying for the membership and witnesses confirmed that Dixon was indeed the subject who had allegedly exposed himself. He also allegedly had exposed himself to one of the employees, a 19-year-old female, on two previous occasions. She told police he called the front desk on the phone sometime in March this year and asked for this particular employee to come into the ladies change room. When she entered, he was naked and then attempted to talk to her. He also asked her to call one of the other employees to come into the change room. The second time was a couple of week’s ago. At that time he was also naked and “his penis was fully erect.”

Charges have been filed on Dixon for those two incidents as well as last week’s case involving the 15-year-old. (Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction).

Attempts to speak to a person at the local Planet Fitness by phone were not successful, but the policy on the Corporate website does give a gender policy that would allow for a person who identifies as trans to use the bathroom in accordance to the gender by which they identify.

The Planet Fitness Non-Discrimination Policy reads as follows:

“Planet Fitness does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any person on its premises on the basis of race, national origin, ancestry, color, creed, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, age, disability, or any other basis protected by law. All members will have access to restroom and locker room facilities that correspond to their sincerely held, self-reported gender identity to the extent permitted by applicable law.”

However, it does note in Section 3 of the policy the following exceptions if it is believed that the person is fraudulently identifying themselves as a trans person. (Whether or not Dixon is a declared trans for membership has not been verified with Planet Fitness staff at this time.)

Members will be treated according to their sincerely held, self-reported gender identity. However, a member cannot fraudulently or improperly assert a self-reported gender identity. If a conflict arises regarding a member’s self-reported gender identity, a Planet Fitness staff member who has been trained on Planet Fitness policy and practices with regard to transgender members:

Should have a conversation with the member in order to determine the member’s gender identity and any other gender-related concerns.

Should, in rare cases, where fraud or improper purpose is reasonably suspected, request documentation supporting the member’s stated gender identity. This documentation includes, but is not limited to, a letter from a medical provider, therapist, social worker, member of the clergy, family member, friend, etc. If this additional documentation is requested, that request must be reported by the Planet Fitness staff member to the Planet Fitness Legal Department.

NOTE: documentation of gender identity for members is not expected or required in the majority of cases – it is only necessary when a Planet Fitness staff member reasonably suspects fraud or other improper purpose.

The full Gender Identity Non-Discrimination Policy is specific, however, noting “Planet Fitness is a health and fitness facility by trade, but a judgement free zone® by character,” with the following policy information giving the specifics of the gender policy:

(Subject to Section Three), “all members, including transgender members, may use Planet Fitness locker room facilities and programs based on their self-reported gender identity; these facilities include bathrooms, showers, and all other facilities separated by sex. Wherever possible, Planet Fitness clubs should maintain private changing areas in each locker room for the comfort of all members. Where applicable, unisex bathrooms can also be made available as needed for the privacy and comfort of members. Some members may feel uncomfortable with a transgender member using the same locker room facilities, bathrooms, showers, or other facilities/programs separated by sex. This discomfort is not a reason to deny access to the transgender member. Planet Fitness staff should work with members and employees to address this discomfort and to foster a climate of understanding consistent with the judgement free character of Planet Fitness.“

The full Planet Fitness policy can be found on the company corporate website at this link.

This is not the first time a Monroe gym has had a naked biological male reported to be in the female change rooms. There have been two previous occasions when similar incidents were reported in Monroe Police Reports.