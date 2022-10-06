Breaking: WCFR and MFD are battling a house fire on in the Mount Vernon Community

Occupants able to escape but several pets unaccounted for

House fire on Powers Road on Oct. 5, 2022 Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 5, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of a working house fire on Powers Road in the Mount Vernon community.

At about 7:20 p.m., WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said that the house was already heavily involved in fire when the 911 call came in.

“Fire department personnel made a quick fire attack and were able to extinguish the fire, but not before major damage was sustained,” he said. “All of the occupants were able to escape, however several pets are unaccounted for.”

League said the Red Cross has been called for assistance to the fire victims.