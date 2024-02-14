Breaking: WCFR and SCFD respond to early morning barn fire in Jersey community

Dog in barn was able to escape

Barn fire in Jersey on Feb. 14, 2024. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 14, 2024) – At 7:30 a.m. this morning, Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a barn fire on Kitchens Road in the Jersey community, according to WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League.

“Firefighters found the barn approximately 50% involved upon arrival. A farm tractor was also damaged in the fire,” League said. “There was a dog in the barn, but it was able to escape. The fire is under control.”

League said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

