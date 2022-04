Fire in shop building on Sunny Hill Drive in Walton County on April 18, 2022. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (April 18, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews were on the scene of a shop building fire on Sunny Hill Drive in Walton County near the Rockdale County Line Monday afternoon.

“The fire was able to be quickly extinguished by fire personnel,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire crews are still on scene.”

League said an investigator has been called in.