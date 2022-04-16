Breaking: WCFR first responders extricate driver from vehicle in a creek in Gratis Saturday morning

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 16, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday morning on Bradley Gin Road in the Gratis Community, according to WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League.

“The vehicle went down an embankment and into a creek,” League said. “The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by Fire Department personnel.”

League said the victim was transported by Walton County EMS to Piedmont Walton with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.”

Walton County EMS Assistant Director Jody Carter said the injuries were serious but the patient was in a stable condition. League said Georgia State Patrol worked the incident.