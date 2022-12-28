Breaking: WCFR is working brush fire off of Pannell Road

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 27, 2022) At 1:42 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Craig League reported that crews from WCFR were working a brush fire in the 3400 block of Pannell Road.

“Multiple Fire units are on scene, Ga Forestry is also responding a fire plow,” League said. “We have fire trucks protecting the homes just outside of the fire perimeter.”

League said, the brush fire is now contained and fire personnel will be continuing to wet down the fire perimeter for the next hour or so.