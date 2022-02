Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a traumatic accident on Old Broadnax Mill Road near Loganville.

“A male victim was in the process of cutting down a tree, and the tree has fallen on him. WCFR responded to the call at 1:37 pm,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said.

No further details are available at this time. The incident happened on Feb. 2, 2022.