Breaking: WCSO and GBI investigating a fatal shooting in Walton County Saturday morning

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 24, 2024) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media this that the office responded to the call of an assault on Chickadee Drive early this morning. Chickadee Drive is in the Monroe area of the county. Maj. Scott Whisnant confirmed that it was a shooting incident that resulted in one fatality.

WCSO advised that there is no active threat to the community and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called in to assist.

This remains an active investigation. No further information is available at the moment.

This is the second fatal shooting in Walton County this month. A 15-year-old is currently charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen in the city of Monroe on Feb. 3, 2024.

