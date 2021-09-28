Breaking: WCSO seek information on attempted armed robbery at Shell gas station in Walton County

Photos courtesy of Walton County Sheriff’s Office

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to an alleged armed robbery attempt at about 9:30 a.m. this morning, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The incident happened at the Shell gas station at 2324 Claude Brewer Road in the Loganville area of Walton County.

According to Investigator Denney Wells with the WCSO, the suspect walked in wearing a mask and a hoodie. When he approached the counter, he allegedly brandished a weapon and demanded money.

“He didn’t get any money and nobody was hurt,” Wells said. “He fled in a gold colored 4-door passenger vehicle.”

Wells said at this time they have not identified the suspect. If anybody has information in this case, they are asked to contact the WCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 770-267-2391 or Investigator Wells at 770-267-1318.