Breaking Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning issued: Strong storms possible until 8 a.m. Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4

FLASH FLOOD WARNING ISSUED FOR THE LOCAL AREA – THIS INCLUDES WALTON COUNTY.

Flash Flood Warning for… Northwestern Morgan County in north central Georgia… Eastern Walton County in north central Georgia… Clarke County in northeastern Georgia… Madison County in northeastern Georgia… Oconee County in northeastern Georgia… Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia…

Until 145 PM EST Wednesday.f At 743am Est, Doppler Radar indicated Thunderstorms Producing

Heavy Rain Across the Warned Area. Between 1 and 2 Inches of Rain

Have Fallen. Additional Rainfall Amounts of 1 to 2 Inches Are

Possible in the Warned Area. Flash Flooding is Ongoing or Expected

to Begin Shortly. Hazard, Flash Flooding Caused by Thunderstorms. Source, Radar. Impact, Flash Flooding of Small Creeks and Streams, Urban

Areas, Highways, Streets and Underpasses As Well As

Other Poor Drainage and Low – Lying Areas. * Some Locations That will Experience Flash Flooding Include

Monroe, Watkinsville, Danielsville, Lexington, Athens, Comer,

Winterville, Bogart, Crawford, Rutledge, North High Shoals,

Colbert, Bostwick, Arnoldsville, Good Hope, Carlton, Bishop, Hull,

Whitehall and Athens – Clarke County. Turn Around, Don’t Drown When Encountering Flooded Roads. Most Flood

Deaths Occur in Vehicles.

National Weather Service

Strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain will impact portions of Barrow, southeastern Banks, north central Walton, Jackson and northwestern Madison Counties until 8 a.m. At 627 a.m, a line of strong thunderstorms with extremely heavy rain was along a line extending from near Pocataligo to Windsor, and moving east at 50 mph. It is expected to bring heavy rain, which could cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Locations include the cities of Winder, Jefferson, Commerce, Danielsville, Braselton, Auburn, Statham, Maysville, Arcade, Nicholson, Hoschton, Bethlehem, Pendergrass, Ila, Between, Carl, Talmo, Fort Yargo State Park, Nicholasville and Chateau Elan. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for several counties in Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

The Flood Watch will be in effect through Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, 2023.. This would be a result of excessive rainfall which continues to be possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Multiple waves of thunderstorms could produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with some isolated higher totals possible.

Stay alert for the possibility of possible Flood Warnings, especially if you live in a flood prone area.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for 49 counties in Georgia including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. This means conditions could develop that are conducive to tornadoes forming.

Stay alert for potential future watches or warnings..