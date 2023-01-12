Breaking Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for local area until 5.07 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm Warning For

Rockdale county in North Central Georgia

Northwestern Oconee county in Northeastern Georgia

Southern Barrow county in North Central Georgia

Southern Dekalb county in North Central Georgia

Southern Gwinnett county in North Central Georgia

Northwestern Clarke county in Northeastern Georgia

North Central Henry county in North Central Georgia

Walton county in North Central Georgia

Northeastern Clayton county in North Central Georgia

Northern Newton county in North Central Georgia * Until 5.07pm Est. * At 406pm Est, severe Thunderstorms Were Located Along a Line

Extending from near Duluth to Stone Mountain to near Panthersville,

moving East at 50 MPH. Hazard, 60 MPH Wind Gusts. Source, Radar Indicated. Impact, Expect Damage to Roofs, Siding, and Trees. * Locations Impacted Include

Lawrenceville, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Forest Park,

Snellville, Lilburn, Loganville, Auburn, Stone Mountain, Dacula,

Social Circle, Grayson, Lake City, Statham, Oxford, Lithonia,

Porterdale and Walnut Grove. A tornado watch Remains in effect Until 700pm EST for North Central

and Northeastern Georgia.



for your Protection Move to an Interior Room on the Lowest Floor of A

Building. National Weather Service

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) At 1 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. for Walton and Gwinnett and surrounding counties. The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m. There is a risk of severe weather with strong storms expected to cover the area between 4 and 7 p.m. Be prepared to take shelter if necessary.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. This is advisory has been issued ahead of a severe line of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening which may also produce severe wind gusts.

The NWS warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down resulting in a few power outages. Motorists are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and to secure outdoor objects.