Breaking: Weekend crashes in Walton County result in a fatality and a pedestrian injury in separate incidents

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 11, 2024) – First responders and public safety officials were kept busy Sunday with crashes in Walton County as well as the City of Monroe. A single vehicle crash that happened late Saturday evening resulted in the death of a Covington man. The crashed vehicle, however, was not located until Sunday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol Assistant Commander Sgt. Christopher Ayers, Walton County received the report of the crash at about 11.02 p.m. on Saturday night and responded to the crash but were unable to locate the vehicle. It was located Sunday morning.

The driver, Allan Miller, 37, of Covington, died in the crash.

“On 03/10/2024, at approximately 1023 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate a fatal crash on State Route 81 near Snook Thompson Road involving a single vehicle,” Ayers said. GSP Post 46 Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker responded to the scene and conducted the investigation. “A maroon Ford Ranger was traveling north on State Route 81 when it left the roadway onto the west shoulder. Once on the shoulder, the Ranger struck a ditch before entering the wood line coming to final rest on its driver side.”

Ayers said the victim’s next of kin have been notified.

In a separate incident at about 10.39 p.m. on Sunday night, GSP was requested by the Monroe Police Department to investigate a pedestrian crash in the area of State Route 11 and Atha Street.

Ayers said the investigation revealed that the pedestrian walking in the roadway without any reflective safety clothing on was struck by a vehicle northbound and received what was described to the investigating Trooper by medical personnel as non – life threatening injuries. There will be no charges against the driver of the vehicle .

