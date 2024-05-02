Breaking: Winder PD seek help in locating a missing endangered person and a newborn

Kanijah Nakia Manuel – photo courtesy of Winder Police Department

Winder Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate Kanijah Nakia Manuel. Ms. Manuel is a 24-year old black female, 5’04” approximately 135 lbs, dyed blond hair, brown eyes and glasses.She was last seen wearing a black tank top and plaid PJ pants on May 1, 2024, around 8:30 AM at her residence in Winder with her newborn son, who was in a black infant carrier. She has no known means of travel.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911 immediately or Det. James Schiltz at 770-867-2156 or email james.schiltz@cityofwinder.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

