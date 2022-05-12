Breaking: Woman airlifted to trauma center Wednesday after being kicked by horse

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 11, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue is reporting that a woman was airlifted to a trauma center on Wednesday afternoon after being kicked by a horse.

“At 6:52 p.m. units from WCFR responded to Knox Chapel Road near Social Circle for a female victim with head trauma after being kicked by a horse,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “The victim was airlifted to a trauma center.”

No further details are available at this time.