Breaking: Woman critically injured in motorcycle crash in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (April 15, 2023) The City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz confirmed that one female rider has been transported to Piedmont Walton in a critical condition following a crash Saturday night on Highway 78 in downtown Loganville.

Schwartz said the crash involved a Slingshot (3-wheeled) motorcycle vs a pole. He said the original call came in as a multiple vehicle crash, including the Slingshot.

The road is open. No other details are available at this time.