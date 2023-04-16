Breaking: Woman critically injured in motorcycle crash in Loganville

04/15/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Police and Fire, Top News 0

LOGANVILLE, GA (April 15, 2023) The City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz confirmed that one female rider has been transported to Piedmont Walton in a critical condition following a crash Saturday night on Highway 78 in downtown Loganville.

Schwartz said the crash involved a Slingshot (3-wheeled) motorcycle vs a pole. He said the original call came in as a multiple vehicle crash, including the Slingshot.

The road is open. No other details are available at this time.

