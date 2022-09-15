Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality

The City of Loganville Police Department is reporting that a fatal pedestrian accident in the Loganville Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Buford woman.

“Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Loganville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Wal-Mart parking lot. Upon arrival officers reported the victim received significant injuries from the impact of the accident. The victim was transported to Piedmont Walton hospital where she was pronounced deceased from her injuries,” City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said in a statement. “The victim has been identified as Monica Boti, 53, of Buford.”

Schwartz said the incident remains under investigation by the LPD Accident Investigations Unit.