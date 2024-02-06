Breaking: Young child found wandering in Loganville streets overnight reunited with family

LOGANVILLE, GA (Feb. 6, 2024) The City of Loganville Police Department reports that the young child found wandering on the roadway on Lawrenceville Highway late last night has been reunited with her family.

“Last night around 11 p.m., Loganville Police officers received a call in reference to a child in the roadway on Lawrenceville Highway near Highway 81 Spur. Patrol units responded to the area and found a 2-3 year old female. Officers were unable to locate the child’s parents, so the Department of Family and Children Services was notified and a Facebook post was generated to ask for help in locating the parents,” Loganville public information officer Brett Fowler said. “Early this morning contact was made with a grandparent of the child and officers released her to the grandparent’s custody.”

Fowler said it is believed that the child had gotten out of the house on her own. Loganville officials thanked the community for the help in locating the child’s family.

