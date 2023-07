Breaking: Youth Jersey Road closed due to single vehicle crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 28, 2023) – At 7:34 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said Youth Jersey Road near Stewart Road is currently shut down due to a single vehicle crash.

“Currently we have units on the scene of a single vehicle crash vs a power pole on Youth Jersey Road near Stewart Road. The roadway is closed due to power lines down,” League said. “Expect traffic delays for a while on this road.”

League said no injuries are reported.