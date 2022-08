WALTON COUNTY, GA – (July 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue reported that it was on the scene of a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Luther Adams Road in the Gratis Community late Sunday night.

“One patient had to be extricated from the vehicle,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “The driver’s injuries are reported to be serious, but non life-threatening.”

Georgia State Patrol is working the accident scene.