Brenna Bortak, of Monroe, was part of UA Cheer, Dance Teams that placed at Nationals

TUSCALOOSA, AL (01/30/2024)– The University of Alabama All-Girl and Coed cheerleading teams each placed second at the UCA National Competition held at Walt Disney World in Orlando January 14. The Dance Team earned a spot in the D1 Jazz finals that same weekend in Orlando and placed eighth and ninth in the Gameday Dance semifinals.

The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports with teams from across the country at all levels participating in the event. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.

All-Girl Team:

Caroline Baldovin

Brenna Bortak

Irelyn Brady

Rileigh Broussard

Elizabeth Brown

Lily Garofalo

Rylie Gower

Sydney Hays

Akira Hogans

Caroline Hudson

Emma Johnson

Avery Lee

Tyaira McCloud

Ellie Miltz

Averi Morrison

Bridget Nauman

Kaylie Ott

Raley Pasibe

Mary Sergi

Savannah Sullivan

Tiana Taliaferro

Maggie Warren

Riley Whayland

Zoe Woodrow

Coed Team:

Aaron Bates

James Brown

Stevey Joy Chapman

Joel Cordonnier

Allie Estis

Gary Gray

Landon Hill

Noah Jeffords

Zeb Jones

Elijah Jones

Javon Kendrick

Matthew Kinser

Sam Lim

Anna Kate Martin

Sydney McDonald

Peter Newman

Hayden Ottum

Michelle Perez

Aaliyah Perkins

Holly Prince

Jaci Seward

Ashton Story

Tyler Vickery

Dance Team:

Hadley Abram

Natali Arms

Madelyn Ashley

Peyton Blackwell

Nikki Brinkmann

Summer Davis

Ema Dewhirst

Elizabeth Dobis

Katherine Echelmeier

Skyler Ellis

Maria Evola

Maggie Feldstein

Brianna Haith

Grace Hales

Ansley Hare

Karlye Little

Brooke Meixner

Kacy Rose Powell

Alexandra Taubas

Harley Tilque

Madi Toney

Campbell Yung

Learn more about the teams here!

