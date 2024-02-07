Brenna Bortak, of Monroe, was part of UA Cheer, Dance Teams that placed at Nationals

TUSCALOOSA, AL (01/30/2024)– The University of Alabama All-Girl and Coed cheerleading teams each placed second at the UCA National Competition held at Walt Disney World in Orlando January 14. The Dance Team earned a spot in the D1 Jazz finals that same weekend in Orlando and placed eighth and ninth in the Gameday Dance semifinals.
The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports with teams from across the country at all levels participating in the event. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.
All-Girl Team:
- Caroline Baldovin
- Brenna Bortak
- Irelyn Brady
- Rileigh Broussard
- Elizabeth Brown
- Lily Garofalo
- Rylie Gower
- Sydney Hays
- Akira Hogans
- Caroline Hudson
- Emma Johnson
- Avery Lee
- Tyaira McCloud
- Ellie Miltz
- Averi Morrison
- Bridget Nauman
- Kaylie Ott
- Raley Pasibe
- Mary Sergi
- Savannah Sullivan
- Tiana Taliaferro
- Maggie Warren
- Riley Whayland
- Zoe Woodrow
- Coed Team:
- Aaron Bates
- James Brown
- Stevey Joy Chapman
- Joel Cordonnier
- Allie Estis
- Gary Gray
- Landon Hill
- Noah Jeffords
- Zeb Jones
- Elijah Jones
- Javon Kendrick
- Matthew Kinser
- Sam Lim
- Anna Kate Martin
- Sydney McDonald
- Peter Newman
- Hayden Ottum
- Michelle Perez
- Aaliyah Perkins
- Holly Prince
- Jaci Seward
- Ashton Story
- Tyler Vickery
Dance Team:
- Hadley Abram
- Natali Arms
- Madelyn Ashley
- Peyton Blackwell
- Nikki Brinkmann
- Summer Davis
- Ema Dewhirst
- Elizabeth Dobis
- Katherine Echelmeier
- Skyler Ellis
- Maria Evola
- Maggie Feldstein
- Brianna Haith
- Grace Hales
- Ansley Hare
- Karlye Little
- Brooke Meixner
- Kacy Rose Powell
- Alexandra Taubas
- Harley Tilque
- Madi Toney
- Campbell Yung
Learn more about the teams here!
