Brooke Wade, of Loganville, graduates from Berry College

ROME, GA (12/18/2023)– Berry College recently announced its newest class of graduates for 2023.

Brooke Wade of Loganville, GA., earned a EDS degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. Visit www.berry.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

