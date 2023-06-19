Brother arrested in Lawrenceville shooting on Father’s Day

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (June 19, 2023) – The brother of a man who died in a shooting incident in Gwinnett County Sunday has been arrested in connection with the death.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, Justin Lacy, 21 of Lawrenceville, was inside the home when he shot through an interior bedroom door and struck his brother. Family members attempted to render aid, but the victim died of his injuries. The victim has been identified as Bryson Moten, 31, of Lawrenceville.

Lacy has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Conduct, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Felonies. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail following his arrest.

GCPD reported that officers from the Central Precinct responded to the home on Brook Lea Cove at about 2:47 p.m. on June 18, 2023. They arrived to find the deceased victim.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.