Brown and Thompson take contested seats in Monroe City Elections

MONROE, GA (Nov. 7, 2023) – The unofficial results from the Nov. 7, 2023, Monroe City Council Election bring in three new council members and returns two incumbents to their posts. Councilwomen Lee Malcom and Myoshia Crawford were elected unopposed with 220 votes and 43 votes respectively. Newcomer Julie Sams also was elected unopposed with 153 votes. Sam threw her hat into the ring to replace retiring District 4 Councilman Larry Bradley who chose not to run for another term.

In the District 5 contested election between incumbent Councilman Norman Garrett and challenger Adriane M. Brown, Brown narrowly beat Garrett, taking 51.21 % with 127 votes against Garrett’s 48.79 % with 121 votes. In the other contested race for District 7, between former councilman and mayor Greg Thompson and challenger Vivian Henson, Thompson came out on top easily with 253 votes (77.61 %) to Henson’s 73 votes (22.39 %). Thompson will replace long-time Councilman Nathan Little who also announced that he would be retiring at the end of this term.

The unofficial election results are as follows:

District 1

Lee P. Malcom (i) – 220 votes

District

Myoshia Crawford (i) – 43 votes

District 4

Julie Sams – 153 votes

District 5

Adriane M Brown – 127 votes – (51.21 %)

Norman Garrett (i) – 121 votes (48.79 %)

District 7

Vivian Henson – 73 votes (22.39 %)

Greg Thompson – 253 votes (77.61 %)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

