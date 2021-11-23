Brown to feature his presentation of Monroe Then and Now in honor of city’s Bicentennial

Monroe A&M, Ellen Briscoe collection-038 – Credit: Monroe Museum

In a week’s time, Nov. 30, 2021, the City of Monroe officially celebrates its Bicentennial – 200 years of existence. So let the week of celebrations begin!

In honor of the celebration, Monroe historian Steve Brown will again present the rich history of Monroe in another of his Then and Now series. If you haven’t seen one before, it’s a real treat. Anyone who has seen his presentations, is a friend or follower of the Monroe Museum’s Facebook page, or has taken a walk through Monroe on one of his history tours, knows how vast Brown’s knowledge is of Monroe and its people, then and now.

Brown will also host two Walking Tours through downtown Monroe offering those in attendance an opportunity ask him questions on items of interest that once were, or are now, what make up the City of Monroe.

The events begin this Sunday and are:

Monroe Then and Now

Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Grace Monroe -315 N Madison Ave

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 4 p.m. Encore presentation at Grace Monroe – 315 N. Madison Ave

Monroe Walking Tour

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.