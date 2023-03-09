Bryant University Student Danielle Latty, of Loganville, named to Fall 2022 President’s List

SMITHFIELD, RI (03/03/2023)– Bryant University is pleased to recognize Danielle Latty of Loganville (30052) for their unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Danielle has been named to the fall 2022 President’s List.

The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 for at least 12 semester hours of work. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement!

About Bryant University

For nearly 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Bryant delivers an innovative and uniquely integrated business and liberal arts education that inspires students to excel. With approximately 3,700 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 49 countries, Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and Barron’s. Visit www.Bryant.edu.