Photo Credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

At 12:51 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, firefighters from Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a storage building on property off Cheek Road in Walton County.

“The small fire was contained to a storage shed on the property and was quickly extinguished,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “The fire was reported by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the building.”

League said there were no injuries to any persons or animals.