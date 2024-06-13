Burglary suspects arrested in Gwinnett after planting camera to surveil victim beforehand

Police believe victim was targeted due to being a business owner

Gwinnett County, GA., Jun 13, 2024) – Two suspects were arrested for burglary after placing their victim under surveillance for over a week.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, on June 1, the Suwanee Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that prompted the occupants to flee on foot. Two occupants of the vehicle were captured and taken into custody. Suwannee Police later contacted Gwinnett County Police when large amounts of cash, jewelry, and a passport belonging to an unrelated occupant were discovered in the suspect vehicle.

“Officers assigned to our North precinct responded to the victim’s home on the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive in Suwannee and discovered a broken rear window in the home. The residence was cleared, and the victim was contacted. The suspect vehicle was taken to Gwinnett County Police Headquarters for processing. Inside the vehicle, detectives discovered designer handbags, money, jewelry, tools, and a surveillance camera. Footage on the camera showed a constant feed of the victim’s home dating back to May 23, it also showed the suspects retrieving the camera after the burglary,” GCPD reported in the press release.

The items were returned to the victim and the suspects booked into the Gwinnett County Jail without incident.

Robinsson Perez Chaparro, 43 of Norcross and Ronald Alexander Pulido, 23, are both charged with Burglary in the 1st degree, unlawful surveillance, and loitering and prowling. Suwannee Police is also charging both suspects with, obstruction, theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Investigators believed the victim was targeted due to being a business owner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

