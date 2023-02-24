Business Brief: Alfa Insurance names agent Doub Blevins Top Agency Producer

From left are Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell; Agent Doug Blevins; District Manager Ryan Zumbrum; Vice President of Marketing for Georgia Tommy Williams; and Executive Vice President of Marketing Mark Evans. Contributed photo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alfa Insurance Agent Doug Blevins of Loganville was recently honored with the 2022 Top Agency Award for Georgia during the company’s annual awards ceremony. He also received the Distinguished Service Award – Gold Level.

The ceremony, held Jan. 26 at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, recognized Alfa’s best agents and managers for their dedicated service and commitment to policyholders.

Blevins has served as an Alfa agent since May 2017. He represents the company’s full line of insurance for auto, home, life and business.

Alfa and its affiliates provide insurance for over a million customers in 14 states. Learn more at AlfaInsurance.com.