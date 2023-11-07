Business Brief: Your Pie introduces comfort food for the Holiday Season

Down-the-line pizza concept brings Seasonal Spin on fan-favorite comfort food

MONROE, Ga.—Nov. 6, 2023—Your Pie Pizza, the innovative fast-casual pizza brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest craft series, featuring the Bacon and Cheddar Pizza and Everything Pasta. This delectable creation is inspired by the classic loaded potato, delivering a comforting experience that will delight guests throughout the holiday season.

With a combination of rich flavors and premium ingredients, the Bacon and Cheddar Pizza is a true indulgence. Each flavor-packed bit is full of creamy alfredo sauce, gooey mozzarella, sharp cheddar, tangy feta, crispy bacon and fresh green onion. This decadent offering is sure to satisfy even the most discerning palates, making it the ideal choice for those seeking warmth during the colder months.

The Everything Pasta is the ideal winter pasta complete with creamy alfredo sauce, freshly shredded mozzarella and feta mixed with crisp bacon, green onions and everything seasoning. The warm comfort food is sure to become a new fan favorite.

Your Pie is also bringing back the beloved Peppermint Bark Gelato, a fan-favorite that has become synonymous with holiday cheer. This delightful frozen treat combines the refreshing coolness of peppermint with the rich sweetness of chocolate, creating an irresistible dessert that captures the essence of the season.

“Warm comfort food and a crisp holiday treat is exactly what my family craves during the colder months,” said Drew French, Founder of Your Pie. “Your Pie hopes that these seasonal offerings are equally satisfying for your family and family of friends.”

As the holiday season approaches, guests gravitate toward hearty and satisfying fare. Your Pie understands this shift in focus and is committed to providing a dining experience that meets these desires. With the Bacon and Cheddar Pizza and Everything Pasta, guests can enjoy the flavors they crave without compromising on speed or quality. Whether it’s a quick lunch or a dinner with loved ones, Your Pie offers a warm and inviting atmosphere where guests can savor the tastes of the season.

The Bacon and Cheddar Pizza and Everything Pasta, along with the Peppermint Bark Gelato, will be available at Your Pie locations nationwide through the end of the year. To check out the full Your Pie menu, learn more about dining and delivery options, franchising or to download the rewards app, visit www.yourpie.com. For additional updates and other news, follow Your Pie on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok or Twitter.

About Your Pie Pizza: Your Pie is the world’s originator of the fast casual, brick-oven, customized personal pizza category. Founded by Drew French in 2008, Your Pie is inspired by family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia. The brand uses hand-tossed dough, fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings, and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas, in addition to traditional pizzas, pastas and create-your-own salads. Your Pie also offers local craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings. The brand has more than 70 locations open across the United States. For more information about Your Pie or franchising opportunities, please visit www.yourpie.com.

