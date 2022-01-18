Business Morning Mingle Friday in Loganville is at 8:30 a.m. at Great Harvest Bread Company

Loganville’s Morning Mingle returns to Great Harvest Bread Company at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Great Harvest Bread Company is located 150 Atlanta Hwy #700, Loganville. There is no charge to attend and local business are invited to attend – and bring a friend. If you haven’t eaten at Great Harvest Bread Company in Loganville before, it will be worth it to attend if just for the breakfast.

Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for more than four years, except for the year that social distancing forced a shut down of the program. The plan is to help build connections, grow local brands and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

For more information contact Daniel at 404-290-5884.